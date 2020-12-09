FAIRLAND - Three Lady Lions scored in double figures at Triton Central on Tuesday and the Lady Lion defense held the Lady Tigers to just three points in the fourth quarter of Rushville’s 59-42 victory.
The Lady Lions improve to 5-3 on the season while Triton Central drops to 6-2.
The 3-point shot was key for the Lady Lions, especially in the first half. Rushville connected from long range eight times in the first two quarters. Rushville finished with 11 triples in the contest.
Olivia Yager led the way for the Lady Lions in the first quarter. Yager hit two bombs en route to 10 of the Lady Lions’ 13 first quarter points. Abby Buckley added a 3-pointer as the Lady Lions led 13-6 after the first eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, Briley Munchel and Jaeda Miller both drained a pair of 3-pointers. Annika Marlow hit a 3-pointer and had five points in the frame. Yager added the other four points as Rushville led 34-24 at the half.
Munchel kept the hot hand in the third, scoring six points with a 3-pointer. Triton Central tried to keep the game close as Kenzie Ryle hit a pair of 3-pointers and Lizzie Graham scored five points. Triton Central outscored Rushville 15-13 to cut the third quarter deficit to 47-39.
Rushville then outscored the Lady Tigers 12-3 over the final eight minutes to secure the victory. Marlow led the way in the frame with six points. Rushville hit 7-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter.
For Rushville, Yager had 16 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Munchel added 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Marlow finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Miller had eight points, four rebounds and three assists. Buckley added six points, one rebound and one steal. Josie Fields had four points, two rebounds and two assists.
Graham and Taylor Heath both had 12 points to lead Triton Central.
The junior varsity game went to overtime. Rushville outscored Triton Central 5-0 in OT to win 43-38.
Sophia Dora led the Lady Lions with 21 points and five rebounds. Belle Gossett added nine points and two rebounds. Kylee Herbert (four rebounds), Oliva Smith (five rebounds) and Ericka Kuhn (four rebounds) all had three points. Cassidy Tellas (four rebounds) and Mallory Angle both had two points.
The Lady Lions host Richmond on Thursday.
