KNIGHTSTOWN – On Saturday, the Rushville Lady Lions ended their regular season with a 7-1 victory over the Knightstown Lady Panthers.
The Lady Lions end the regular season at 8-15 and will be in action Tuesday in the Connersville sectional against Batesville. The two teams split in the two regular season meetings.
The Lady Lions struck early and did not look back against the Lady Panthers, tallying 12 hits and only 2 strikeouts in the contest.
Kendra Hamilton went 3-for-4 at the plate, all extra base hits with two doubles and a homerun. With the home run, Hamilton ties the RCHS home run record at 14 career home runs, a record that has stood since 2007.
Kara Chandler who went 2-for-4 with a double and Briley Munchel who went 2-for-2 with a double.
Chandler picked up the win in the circle, scattering six hits with nine strikeouts.
Information provided
