SHELBYVILLE – On Thursday, the Lady Lions fell at Shelbyville 14-1 in softball action.
Offensively, the Lady Lions were led by Briley Munchel’s single and double. Grace Muir and Molly Zachery each collected a hit.
Rushville is 3-3 on the season and host Greensburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Rushville 10, North Decatur 0
The host Lady Lions shut out North Decatur 10-0. Seniors Carley Jobe, Abby Herbert, Kendra Hamilton, and Jama Barnes were honored on Senior Night.
The Lady Lions had13 hits and did not commit a single error in the win. Kara Chandler threw a shutout for the Lady Lions, allowing only five Charger baserunners on the contest and adding six strikeouts.
Briley Munchel wnet 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Grace Muir also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Rochelle Meyers and Chandler each went 2-for-3. Molly Zachery and Meyers had three RBIs each.
In junior varsity action, Rushville fell to Connersville 14-4.
Gray started the game for Rushville in the circle and allowed seven hits with one strikeout.
Freshman Ericka Kuhn went deep in the fifth inning with her first home run of her high school career. Kuhn and Parsley each collected two hits to lead Rushville.
