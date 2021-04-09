RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team opened the season with a 3-2 win over Tri.
Lexey Yager posted a win for Rushville at No. 2 singles.
Josie Fields and Isabella Wilson won at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Juliana Simmermon and Lily Yager won in three sets to secure the team victory.
In junior varsity action, Nova Tackett and Cora Emory each earned victories in singles play with scores of 8-3 and 8-2, respectively. The doubles team of Mallory McDaniel and Jade Edwards battled back after starting behind, but were not able to overcome their opponents, dropping the set 8-4.
“The team has shown tremendous improvement since the beginning of the season. Many of the athletes played in the first match of their careers tonight. We hope to continue to advance our skills as we progress through the season,” Coach Riddell noted.
