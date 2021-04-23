WALDRON - The Rushville girls won the track meet at Waldron with a team score of 68, followed by Waldron with 41 and Shawe Memorial with 31.
In the field events, sophomore Katie Tabeling took first place in the shot put with a distance of 32-3.5 and for the discus, she took first with a length of 90-6. Junior Annie Thoman took second place in the discus with a distance of 69-5 and had taken third in shot put with a distance of 26-10.5. Addison Ballenger took second in a discus with a 31-2 and took third in the shot put with a length of 63-7.5.
In the long jump, Indya Burnett, Olivia Wehr, and Jocelyn Cain finished second, third, and fourth, clearing heights of 13-1, 12-11, and 11-6.
In the high jump, Burnett took third place the high jump, clearing 4-6.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Ashley Whitham, Mia Norvell, Olivia Wehr and Isabella Wesyphal finished in first place with a time of 12:12. Madison Hankins, Meredith Lawerance, Lanea Adams, and Gabby Pavey also competed well with a time of 13:45.
Freshman Jocelyn Cain finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.55 and finished third in the 300M with a time of 1:08.
In the 800M, Ashley Whitham and Mia Norvell finished second and third with times of 2:52 and 2:58. Hankins, Adams, Pavey, and Lawrence also participated.
In the 200M dash, Jocelyn Cain ran a time of 32.10, taking second for the night. Annie Hadley also participated in the 200M dash.
In the 400M dash, Olivia Wehr and Bell Westphal ran time of 1:08 and 1:10, taking fourth and third.
In 1600M, Savannah Westphal ran a time of 6:57, taking second. She also ran the 3200M in 14:15, placing first. The 4x400 team of Wehr, Burnett, Norvell, and Westphal finished in first place with a time of 5:01, with a team of Lawrence, Hankins, Whitham, and Pavey competing as well.
"The girls showed great improvement from a week of bitter cold temperatures. With much adapting with injuries and weather, the girls are competing with a vengeance," Coach Hannah Ausburger said.
-Information provided.
