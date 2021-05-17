AURORA - The Lady Lions junior varsity track team traveled to South Dearborn for the EIAC reserve conference.
In the pole vault, Annie Hadley cleared 5-6 placing sixth.
In the shot put, Addison Ballanger and Anne Thoman dominated the pit taking both first and second for the day. The girls threw the same distance of 30-5 and their second-best throw was taken for placing.
Thoman won the discus event with a 93-3 and Addison Ballenger also competed throwing 71-11.
On the track, the 4x400M team of Morris, Hankins, Lawrence, and Ripberger finished in fourth with a time of 5:46.48.
Madison Hankins, Meredith Lawrence, and Lanea Adams competed in the 800M run with a finishing time of 3:05, 3:16, and 3:23.
In the 300M and 100M hurdles, Katie Ripberger placed third and fifth overall with a time of 1:02 and :22.15.
In the 100M dash, Lexi Morris finished with a time of :15.14.
The 4x800M relay team of Norvell, Lawrence, Hankins, and Adams finished second with a time of 13:04.
"Today was a great opportunity for the reserves to compete and get the chance to see their competition in the future. The girls did a fantastic job today competing. They had fun and competed well," Coach Augsberger said.
The Rushville track teams will compete in the sectional round of the IHSAA track and field tournament this week. The girls will compete on Tuesday night and the boys on Thursday night with both meets taking place at Connersville.
-Information provided.
