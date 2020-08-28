AURORA – On the road at EIAC foe South Dearborn, the Lady Lions battled through five sets to bring home the 21-25, 11-25, 25-13, 25-8 and 15-9 victory.
“It was a rough night in the passing department, but the team kept working hard. I thought Olivia and Abby helped our passing by tracking down a lot of the balls and to get the set to our hitters,” Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Emily Hadley tallied six points, two aces, six kills, 24 serve receptions and 22 digs. Oliva Yager added 19 points (14 straight in set 4), six aces, five kills, 16 assists, 16 digs and one assisted block. Abby Buckley had 11 points, three kills, 12 assists and 20 digs. Jama Barnes tallied 13 serve receptions and 21 digs. Shrayder Fischer had seven points, two kills and one assisted block. Josie Field finished with seven kills and two solo blocks. Carley Jobe had two kills.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Lions prevailed 25-12 and 25-18.
For Rushville, Sophia Dora had two aces, three kills, two assists and four digs. Kara Chandler added four points, one ace, five assists and 10 digs. Josie Ballenger tallied six points (five straight in set 2), three aces, one kill, three serve receptions and four digs. Lily Brown added nine points (six straight in first set) four aces, one kill, five serve receptions and seven digs. Molly Zacher added nine points (eight straight in first set), six aces, five serve receptions and eight digs. Carlie Kuhn had three digs. Ericka Kuhn added two points, one kill and two digs. Emilee Jackman had one kill.
Rushville hosts undefeated Greensburg on Tuesday.
