FAIRLAND - On Thursday, the Lady Lions picked up a non-conference win at Triton Central 22-4.
The Lady Lions batted through the line-up in the first inning, capturing four runs while holding the Lady Tigers to 0. The Lady Lions added two more in the second and one in the third before the Lady Tigers struck in the fourth to bring the score to 7-3.
The Lady Lions continued to sprinkle in runs by adding one in the fifth and four in the sixth. It was all red and black in the seventh inning as the Lady Lions poured out 10 hits and scored 10 runs to take a commanding 22-4 lead to seal the victory.
Rochelle Meyers picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out three. Briley Munchel and Belle Gossett led the offensive onslaught with Briley collecting four hits, including a double, and Belle collecting four hits with a pair of doubles. All nine Lady Lions crossed the plate at least once and nearly everyone had a hit on the evening.
The win brings the Lady Lions' record to 5-9.
-Information provided.
