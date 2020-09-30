The Lady Lions notched victory No. 4 on the season with a 3-1 victory over Wapahani.
First goal was scored by junior Lexi Morris with an assist from sophomore Izzy Wilson. The second goal was from sophomore Belle Gossett. The final goal was also a shot by Morris.
The Lady Lions had 34 shots on goal including shots from Morris (8), Gossett (8), junior Allie Yung (5), junior Audrey Gettinger (4), junior Audrey Gettinger (4), junior Lily Krodel (3), sophomore Audrey Gulley (2), junior Savannah Gray (1), sophomore Alexus Erlewein (1), junior Cora Custer (1), and Wilson (1).
The Lady Lion defense held the defensive line for seven offside calls.
Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 20 saves for the game.
Shelbyville 9, Rushville 2
RUSHVILLE - Rushville fell to Shelbyville by the final of 9-2 on the home field.
Goals for the Lady Lions were by sophomore Belle Gossett (assist senior Joleigh Geise) and sophomore Audrey Gulley (assist junior Lily Krodel).
The Lady Lions had 22 shots on goal including seven from Gossett, five from Krodel, three from Olivia Dora, two each from Geise and Gulley, and one each from sophomore Alexus Erlewein, junior Allie Yung, and junior Savannah Gray.
The defensive line held Shelbyville offense for 13 offside calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.