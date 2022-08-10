RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion golf team hosted Greenfield-Central and Triton Central in the home opener at Antler Pointe Golf Club. Rushville posted a team total 201 to take first place honors. Greenfield-Central was next with 207 and Triton Central finished with 277.
Claire Waits led the way for the Lady Lions with a 48.
Isabella Wilson was next for Rushville with 50. Megan Alexander was a shot back with 51 and Emilee Jackman was another shot back with 52. Emma Tressler finished with 54.
In the junior varsity action, Natalie Cooper led the Lady Lions with 55. Abby Hill finished with 59 followed by Kizzie Pitman 62, Lauren Megee 65 and Ariel Winters 66.
On Tuesday, the Lady Lions fell to Centerville 202-213.
Wilson led Rushville with a score of 50.
Jackman was next for the Lady Lions with 53. Waits finished a stroke back with 54. Tressler carded 56 and Alexander finished with 57.
For the junior varsity, Centerville edged the Lady Lions 252-256.
Rushville was led by Cooper and Hill, both carding 63. Megee had a 64 and Winters finished with 66.
Rushville returns to action Monday against EIAC foe Franklin County at Brook Hill Golf Club.
