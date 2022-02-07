RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion gymnastics team held it annual 5-team invitational on Saturday.
Rushville took top honors in the team competition with a total of 98.175 points.
New Palestine was second with 97.875. Shelbyville finished third with 85.925. Morristown was fourth with 80.250 and Scecina had one competitor and finished at 24.600.
Rushville's Nova Tackett won the all-around title with a score of 33.6. She was first on the vault with 8.65, first on the bars with 8.2, second on the beam with 8.475 and fourth on the floor with 7.95.
Bell Westphal earned third in the all-around with a career best 32.3. Westphal placed second on the vault with a career best 8.6, second on the bars with a 7.975, fifth on the beam with a 7.975 and eighth on the floor with a 7.75.
Annie Thoman finished fifth in the all-around with a career best 32.925. She was sixth on the vault with 8.25, fifth on the bars with 7.325, third on beam with a career best 8.4 and seventh on the floor with 7.95.
Cora Emory finished ninth in the all-around with a score of 27.6. She finished second on the vault with a career best 8.6, 15th on the bars with 5.525, 15th on the beam with 6.05 and 13th on the floor with 7.425.
Mallory McDaniel was 20th on the bars with 3.825, 19th on the beam with 5.05 and 14th on the floor with a 7.275.
Emma Philpot finished seventh on the bars with a 7.0, 10th on the beam with a 7.3 and 10th on the floor with a 7.675.
Katie Thoman placed ninth on the vault with 7.85, 16th on the beam with 5.95 and ninth on the floor with a 7.7.
