GREENSBURG – For a state record 33rd time, the Lady Lions won the sectional title. The latest one was not without drama as the Lady Pirates pushed Rushville to overtime.
In the extra session, Rushville outscored Greensburg 10-4 to claim the sectional title 44-38.
Rushville improves to 17-9 on the season. The Lady Pirates end the season at 10-15.
The Lady Lions came out on fire in the first quarter, hitting four 3-pointers. Briley Munchel hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring. Greensburg went to Leah West on the inside to make it 3-2. Sophia Dora connected from long range for Rushville, but Greensburg’s Kayla Tamm answered to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Belle Gossett then drained a 3-pointer and Annika Marlow followed with a drive to the bucket. Munchel hit her second triple of the quarter and then fed Gossett for the easy bucket to close the first quarter with Rushville leading 16-5.
West took over in the second quarter for the Lady Pirates. Her bucket in the paint started the quarter. Mylie Wilkison followed with a bucket to cut the deficit to 16-9. After another bomb boy Gossett for Rushville, West scored six straight points to get Greensburg within four. Munchel’s drive to the bucket closed the first half with Rushville leading 21-15.
Greensburg opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run. Wilkison hit a free throw to open the scoring in the second half. Carlee Adams 3-pointer followed by a bucket by West had the game knotted at 21-21. Dora and Marlow scored to push the lead to four points for Rushville, but Wilkison’s drive capped the third quarter with the Lady Pirates trailing 25-23.
A pair of West free throws tied the game early in the fourth quarter. Rushville looked to pull away with a 7-0 run, two from Dora and five from Lexi Morris. Rushville led 32-25.
That is when Greensburg made a final run. West scored to start the spurt. Tamm hit a runner in the lane to cut the deficit to three. After two Marlow free throws with :39.3 to play, West scored to make it 34-31. Rushville had a chance to ice the game, but a missed 1-and-1 opportunity gave Greensburg hope.
The ball was tipped around, but finally found the hands of West in the right corner. West hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
Rushville’s experience paid off in the extra session. After the big bucket by West, the Lady Lions could have folded, but they came right out and scored the first five points of overtime. Gossett hit a 3-pointer and Morris drained a pair from the charity stripe.
Greensburg got on the board with a West drive to cut the deficit to 36-36, but Rushville iced the game at the charity stripe over the final 1:26 to secure the sectional title 44-38.
For the Lady Lions, Gossett led the way with 12 points, three rebound and two assists. Marlow had nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Dora finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Munchel had eight points, two rebounds, five steals and two assists. Morris added seven points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Leonie Boyer pulled down two rebounds.
Greensburg was led by the 25 points of West. Wilkison and Tamm both added five points. Adams finished with three points.
The Lady Lions travel to Charlestown for the regional on Saturday. Vincennes Lincoln (17-8) faces Gibson Southern (18-7) in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. The Lady Lions (17-9) face No. 4 Silver Creek (23-2) in the second regional game at noon.
