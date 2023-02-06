RUSHVILLE - Lawrenceburg and Rushville earned the right to battle for the sectional championship at Rushville Saturday. The Lady Tigers led at the half, but a big second half by Rushville propelled the Lady Lions to the sectional crown, 57-48.
Rushville (14-13) advances to the regional at Charlestown to take on Corydon Central (24-2). Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Lawrenceburg's Lizzie Redar opened the scoring in the game as the Lady Tigers led 4-0 early. Belle Gossett connected on a 3-pointer to get the Lady Lions on the board. After a 3-pointer by Lawrenceburg's Redar near the mid-point of the quarter, Kylee Herbert hit from long range to start a 10-2 Rushville run.
Briley Munchel, Gossett and Leonie Boyer scored during the run. Boyer's triple gave Rushville a 15-13 lead after one quarter.
Boyer scored to close the second quarter as well. Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, that was the only points in the quarter for Rushville. Lawrenceburg's Natalie Knigga scored the first five points of the quarter. A Redar 3-pointer capped the scoring for Lawrenceburg before Boyer's bucket closed the first half with Lawrenceburg leading 21-17 at the break.
Lawrenceburg pushed the lead to six to open the third quarter on a Knigga bucket. Munchel answered with a 3-pointer and Boyer added a rebound bucket to cut the deficit to one. Late in the quarter, a Gossett 3-pointer gave Rushville a 34-30 lead. Munchel's 3-pointer capped the third quarter and had the Lady Lions on top 37-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
Another Munchel bomb opened the fourth quarter and extended the lead to eight. Two free throws each from Knigga and Aubree LaBazzo cut the deficit to four points, but that was as close as the Lady Tigers could get the rest of the way.
A 9-2 Rushville run pushed the lead to double figures. The lead stayed in double figures until late in the game as Rushville claimed the title 57-48.
For the Lady Lions, Munchel led the way with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. Boyer added 13 points, five rebounds and one steal. Gossett had 10 points, three rebounds, one steal and three assists.
Herbert tallied seven points, one rebound, two steals and three assists. Gracie Buzzard had four points, two rebounds and two steals. Olivia Smith added five rebounds. Kiley Parsley had one steal.
"I am extremely proud of my Lady Lions. We have had a season of ups and downs this year, but these young women have shown great grit and perseverance this week. I can't say enough about the leadership of our seniors Belle Gossett and Briley Munchel. They have taken this young team and have led by example and have shown them what it means to be a sectional champion," Rushville Head Coach Melissa Marlow said. "This entire group has stayed the course all season and has stayed together. The environment in Memorial Gym these last three games has been electric. Young ladies that get to wear the Lady Lion uniform could not represent a better community."
In the semifinal Friday, the Lions defeated Franklin County 51-44. Munchel led the Lady Lions with 17 points followed by Gossett 11, Gracie Buzzard 10, Leonie Boyer seven, Olivia Smith three and Kylee Herbert three.
