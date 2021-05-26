VEVAY - A 5-run fourth inning by the Lady Pacers broke open a 1-1 tie and pushed Switzerland County past North Decatur 6-1 in the IHSAA Class 2A softball sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
North's season comes to an end with a record of 14-8. The Lady Pacers (16-3) face South Ripley (13-6) in the sectional final.
North got on the board first with an RBI single by Sarah Swain.
Switzerland County knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning. Madesyn Byrd hit into a fielder's choice to plate the run and tie the game at 1-1.
Switzerland County pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Maddie Duvall doubled in two runs for the Lady Pacers. Lily Sparks to hit into a fielder's choice to score another run.
Sparks picked up the victory in the circle. The hurler allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out seven.
Arthur took the loss for North, allowing three hits and six runs while striking out eight.
Kennedy Stier led North with a pair of hits.
-Information provided.
