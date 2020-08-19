The Lady Pirate golf team knocked off EIAC foe East Central 206-240.
Senior Megan Reisman earned medalist honors with a 45 on the back nine of Greensburg Country Club to lead the Lady Pirates to a victory. After celebrating her four years of varsity golf on senior night, she and fellow seniors Mollie Pumphrey and Gabbie Haviland helped move the Pirates to a 2-0 season record.
Junior Elizabeth Mitchell fired a 50. freshman Anne Pumphrey carded a 51 and sophomore Alyea Lawrence wrapped up the scoring with a 60.
On the road at Willowbrook Country Club, the Lady Pirates fell to Connersville 210-224.
Senior Megan Reisman was medalist for the third straight meet with a 46. Anne Pumphrey (56), Mollie Pumphrey (58) and Gabbie Haviland (64) completed the Greensburg card.
The Lady Pirates are now 2-1 on the season.
