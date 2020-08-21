The Lady Pirates volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-17 and 25-23 victory over a scrappy Triton Central squad.
“As a team, our hitting percentage and our serving percentage are both very solid and last night we put those two strengths with very sound defense to put together the best match of the year so far. I was so proud of the girls. They rose to the occasion and elevated their play for sure,” Coach Rigney said.
At the net, Anna West had the best night of her season thus far with 22 kills and following her was Carlee Adams with six kills, Josie Nobbe with five, and Ella Chapman with four.
Serving well was Taylor Cooney who was 15-16, Anna West 13-13, Nobbe 12-13, and Hannah Messer 12-12.
According to Coach Rigney, Cooney kept our offense in sync with 31 assists while also being aggressive at the net and utilizing her quick reactions to keep balls alive, as did Hannah Messer in the back row, digging up 18 balls.
“She (Hannah) scrambled all night defensively and gave us a chance to turn defense into offense. It was a fun night of competition,” Coach Rigne added.
The Lady Pirates travel to Batesville on Monday.
