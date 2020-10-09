BATESVILLE - The Greensburg Lady Pirates met Indianapolis Shortridge Blue Devils in the sectional semifinal at Batesville. The Lady Pirates took home the victory 3-0.
Captain Keeper Ella Lowe only saw nine shots thanks to the defensive line led by captains Katie Beam and Hilary Ernstes. Emily Million and Scotlynn Reinhold rounded out the defensive line starters.
With 12 minutes off the clock, Emilee Ernstes scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Macey Smith.
The score sat at 1-0 at the end of the first half.
The Lady Pirates carried the momentum into the second half. Captain Emily Rosales took a shot that deflected off a Shortridge player and into the goal for a 2-0 Greensburg lead.
Rosales got a goal a few minutes later that tied the record of the most goals for a single player in the season. The record is 12. This goal made the final margin 3-0 and advanced the Lady Pirates to the sectional final for the second year in a row.
The Lady Pirates (7-10) face Indianapolis Cathedral for the sectional title at 2 p.m. Saturday.
-Information provided
