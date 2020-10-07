BATESVILLE – In the opening round of the IHSAA girls soccer sectional at Batesville, Greensburg sophomore Macey Smith had a hat trick to lead the Lady Pirates to a 7-2 win over Beech Grove.
The Lady Hornets got on the board first with 18 minutes left in the first half. Smith answered back with two of her three goals before the half to give the Lady Pirates a 2-1 lead at the break.
The Lady Pirates allowed just one more goal in the second half.
Smith found the net two more times on the night, to give her nine goals for the season. Emily Rosales scored a goal to give her 11 on the season. Mykenzi Morlan and Hilary Erstes got into the action with their first goals of the season to make the final margin 7-2.
The passing from the defensive line made the Lady Pirates goals possible. Defensive starters Emily Million, Scotlyn Reinhold, Katie Beam, and Hilary Ernstes kept the ball on the offensive side of the field for Greensburg.
The Lady Pirates (6-10) advance to the sectional semifinal to face Indianapolis Shortridge at 7 p.m. Thursday. Batesville, 8-1 winners over Herron, faces Cathedral at 5 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal.
