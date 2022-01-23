GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates used a 17-6 second quarter and 16-7 fourth quarter to avenge an earlier season loss to Batesville by winning 58-37 on Saturday.
Greensburg improves to 7-13 overall and 4-2 in the EIAC. Batesville drops to 5-16 overall and 1-6 in conference play.
A free throw by Greensburg's Leah West opened the scoring in the game. Batesville's Calley Kaiser scored to give the Lady Bulldogs an early 2-1 lead. A West 3-pointer and steal and bucket by Emma McQueen put the Lady Pirates back in front.
With under three minutes to play in the first quarter, back-to-back buckets by Kaiser put the Lady Bulldogs in front 9-8. Trailing 11-10, Greensburg's Mylie Wilkison drove to the bucket for the lay-up. Molly Richards followed with a rebound put-back for Greensburg before Sarah Ripperger's rebound bucket for Batesville closed the first quarter with Greensburg leading 14-13.
Greensburg scored the first nine points of the second quarter. West had three to start the run. Wilkison followed with a traditional three point play and Kayla Tamm drained a 3-pointer to give Greensburg a 23-13 lead.
Batesville stopped the run with a bucket by Carley Pride and bucket by Lydia Haskamp. Another 3-pointer from Tamm started an 8-2 run for Greensburg. Three points from West closed the half with the Lady Pirates on top 31-19.
Tamm opened the scoring in the third quarter for Greensburg. Batesville countered with a bucket by Kaiser. Kaiser then found Emma Weiler for the bucket. Greensburg extended the lead to 37-23 on buckets by West and Wilkison. Batesville had a run of six straight points - two from Kaiser and four from Alyson Peters.
Wilkison had five points late in the quarter for Greensburg and Pride hit a free throw for Batesville to end the third quarter with the Lady Bulldogs trailing 42-30.
After West opened the fourth quarter with two free throws, Batesville the next four points. Sophie Gesell's rebound bucket cut the deficit to 10 points at 44-34.
Greensburg then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-3 the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Wilkison started the run and Carlee Adams hit a 3-pointer to close the game with the Lady Pirates winning 58-37.
Greensburg was led by West with 26 points. Wilkison added 15 points. Tamm finished with eight followed by Richards four, Adams three and McQueen two.
Batesville was led by Kaiser with 15 points. Weiler, Peters and Haskamp each had four points. Pride and Claire Sainer both had three points. Gesell and Ripperger both had two points.
