GREENSBURG – The Greensburg tennis team celebrated the success 2023 season with a final banquet acknowledging the team achievements as well as some individual honors.
The team completed the season with an 18-1 record. The Lady Pirates were conference and sectional champions.
The Lady Pirates also received Team Academic All-State honors due to their 3.92 team GPA.
Individual honors were:
- Abigail Hoeing, Hailey Duerstock, Josie Nobbe – all-conference
- Ella Chapman – all-conference and academic all-state
- Jenna Foster – team MVP and academic all-state
- Janae Comer – all-conference
- Morgan Cain – mental attitude award winner.
This team exemplifies success in the classroom and on the courts, Coach Rigney noted.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.