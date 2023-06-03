Postseason Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates celebrated the 2023 season in which Greensburg went 18-1 and won the EIAC and sectional titles. Team members included (front) Abigail Hoeing, Jenna Foster, Janae Comer, Mya Comer, Kayla Kramer, Mary Harmon; (back) Hailey Duerstock, Josie Nobbe, Ella Chapman, Claire Nobbe, Morgan Cain and Emma Kuntz. Not pictured: Anne Pumphrey

 Photo provided

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg tennis team celebrated the success 2023 season with a final banquet acknowledging the team achievements as well as some individual honors.

The team completed the season with an 18-1 record. The Lady Pirates were conference and sectional champions.

The Lady Pirates also received Team Academic All-State honors due to their 3.92 team GPA.

Individual honors were:

  • Abigail Hoeing, Hailey Duerstock, Josie Nobbe – all-conference
  • Ella Chapman – all-conference and academic all-state
  • Jenna Foster – team MVP and academic all-state
  • Janae Comer – all-conference
  • Morgan Cain – mental attitude award winner.

This team exemplifies success in the classroom and on the courts, Coach Rigney noted.

Information provided.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you