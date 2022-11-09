2022 Lady Pirates Awards

Pictured are (front) Saylor Scripture, Maggie Leap, Brenley Jameson, Emma Leap, Maddy Huff; (middle) Hailey Duerstock, Karigan Acton, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Kenedee Lowe, Christina Fogg, Emma Kuntz; (back) varsity coach June Rigney, Janae Comer, Ella Chapman, Leah West, Claire Nobbe, Josie Nobbe, Carlee Adams and manager Justin Bedel.

GREENSBURG - The 2022 junior varsity and varsity Greensburg volleyball teams celebrated a historic season at the year end banquet.

The varsity Lady Pirates finished 2022 at 34-1 with an undefeated regular season, EIAC championship, sectional championship and member of the Elite 8.

The Lady Pirates' eight seniors compiled a record of 105-11 with three conference titles, three sectional titles and two appearances in the Elite 8.

Individual varsity awards included:

  • Academic All-State - Karigan Acton, Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Christina Fogg, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Kenedee Lowe, Josie Nobbe (all eight seniors)
  • Co-MVPs Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe
  • Most Improved Player Carlee Adams
  • All-Conference - Ella Chapman, Jenna Foster and Mya Comer
  • Josie Nobbe MVP of the EIAC
  • All-District Josie Nobbe and Ella Chapman
  • Second Team All-State Ella Chapman
  • First Team All-State Josie Nobbe
  • District Coach of the Year June Rigney.

Individual junior varsity awards went to JV MVP Averi Helms and Most Improved Saylor Scripture.

