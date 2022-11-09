GREENSBURG - The 2022 junior varsity and varsity Greensburg volleyball teams celebrated a historic season at the year end banquet.
The varsity Lady Pirates finished 2022 at 34-1 with an undefeated regular season, EIAC championship, sectional championship and member of the Elite 8.
The Lady Pirates' eight seniors compiled a record of 105-11 with three conference titles, three sectional titles and two appearances in the Elite 8.
Individual varsity awards included:
- Academic All-State - Karigan Acton, Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Christina Fogg, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Kenedee Lowe, Josie Nobbe (all eight seniors)
- Co-MVPs Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe
- Most Improved Player Carlee Adams
- All-Conference - Ella Chapman, Jenna Foster and Mya Comer
- Josie Nobbe MVP of the EIAC
- All-District Josie Nobbe and Ella Chapman
- Second Team All-State Ella Chapman
- First Team All-State Josie Nobbe
- District Coach of the Year June Rigney.
Individual junior varsity awards went to JV MVP Averi Helms and Most Improved Saylor Scripture.
