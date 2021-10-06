BEECH GROVE - The Lady Pirates traveled to a neutral location to match up against conference rival Batesville in the IHSAA soccer sectional at Beech Grove High School.
Batesville scored two goals in the first half and two in the second half to post the victory.
The Lady Pirates went into the game knowing it would be a tough match since their last meeting with the Lady Bulldogs saw the score at 10-0 with a Lady Pirates loss.
This time the Lady Pirates looked much better on the field.
Senior captain and keeper Ella Lowe led the defense and kept the Lady Bulldog attack frustrated for the first 20 minutes of the game until the Lady Bulldogs were able to strike first.
The defensive line is made up of starters senior Emily Million, senior Scotlynn Reinhold, senior Lillian Wheatley and freshman Genevieve Smith. Lowe faced 18 shots on goal in the first half and only two would settle on the scoreboard taking the Lady Pirates into the half down 2-0.
The second half showed some offensive spark by the Lady Pirates. The starting midfielders led by senior caption Mykenzi Morlan and junior captain Emilee Ernstes managed to move the ball into the attacking side of the field with the help of the other midfielder starters senior Kylie Hostetler and junior Natalie Kalinowski.
As the ball continually moved toward the Batesville goal during the second half, the starting forwards, led by junior captain Macey Smith, were waiting for their opportunity to score. Smith, along with starting senior Kayla Haycock, had a shot of goal in the second half. Morlan also registered a shot in the second half.
Lowe faced 27 shots and only four would settle in the back of the net. Million, Reinhold and G. Smith also had a notable stop in the goal, keeping the score low.
Coach Morlan noted, the Lady Pirates would like to thank all the parents and fans this season. The team very much noticed all the cheering and support throughout the matches. There were many times we traveled and had just as many if not more fans in the stands.
The Pirates end the season 4-9.
-Information provided.
