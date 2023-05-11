GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates tennis team completed an undefeated regular season Tuesday, knocking off New Palestine 5-0 to move to 16-0.
Jenna Foster won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4. At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing won 6-2, 6-2. Mary Harmon won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles action, Janae Comer and Ella Chapman won 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 1 spot and in the No. 2 spot, Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe won 6-3, 6-4.
In junior varsity action, My Comer was defeated 8-4, as well as Kayla Kramer 8-1. In JV doubles, Morgan Cain and Anne Pumphrey won 8-3 and Claire Nobbe and Emma Kuntz were defeated 8-6.
“This match concludes our regular season and our JV players had a very successful season. They greatly improved from the beginning of the season and gained a lot of playing experience,” Coach Rigney said.
The varsity Lady Pirates have the individual conference tourney this week and then sectional next week.
“Accomplishing an undefeated season and being conference champions is much to be proud of; however, we still have work to do. We are looking forward to individual conference play and then a few days of practice to prepare for sectional,” Coach Rigney added.
Rushville
ST. LEON – A short-handed Lady Lions tennis team traveled to East Central Monday and fell to the Lady Trojans 5-0.
After a quick first set at No. 1 singles, Brooklyn Newbold went toe-to-toe with with Payton Pies to eventually fall in two sets 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Isabella Wilson took an early lead, but eventually fell to Elizabeth Kirchgassner in three sets 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Cora Morgan was defeated by Kelsey Scholl 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams were defeated by Ava Kraus and Olivia Rosemeyer in an evenly matched 3-set battle 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The No. 2 doubles team of Jade Edwards and Katie Tabeling fell to Brooke Carpenter and Maddie Noel 6-1, 6-0.
The JV squad went 5-0 against the Lady Trojans.
The team’s record is 10-8 as they prepare for the conference tournament in Greensburg Thursday.
