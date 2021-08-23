GREENSBURG – At the Lady Pirates soccer game Saturday, three seniors recognized a couple of influential staff members from the Greensburg High school.
Senior Elena Andrades recognized Ms. Heather Comer.
Andredas said, “You did not just teach me about the stuff on the curriculum guide, you also taught me so much about life.”
Seniors Ella Lowe and Lillian Wheatley invited Mr. David Jackson to be identified as an influential faculty member.
Lowe noted, “As I go through my last year, I’ll always be thankful for what you have done for me and how you have made me a better person with a more positive outlook on life.”
Wheatley added, “You have continuously pushed me to do my best in class and I want to thank you for that. Even when I was struggling, you were there to help me.”
As the game got underway, it did not take Captain Macey Smith long to start the Lady Pirates out on the scoreboard. With less than a minute off the clock, Smith received an assisting pass from captain Mykenzi Morlan for Smith’s first of two goals of the game.
The second came only three minutes later with an assist from Natalie Kalinowski. Kalinowski also added two goals to the score in the first half.
Captain Emilee Ernstes found the back of the net for the first time this season along with Kayla Haycock. Freshman Ella Koors would also settle her first goal for her varsity career. With the Patriots scoring one for the Lady Pirates, Greensburg would go into the half up 8-0.
The Lady Patriots started the second half with a burst of energy not seen in the first half. Union County tried to capitalize on the field adjustments the Lady Pirates made at the half. Noting that the Lady Pirates starting keeper Captain Ella Lowe was not in the goal the Lady Patriots attacked strongly.
In the second half, the Lady Patriots were able to settle three goals, one being a penatly kick, but the energy was too late. While Lowe was not in the keeper position, she was still on the field. Lowe was able to settle her first varsity career point in the Lady Patriots’net.
Ernstes was the keeper in the first 20 minutes of the second half to allow Lowe some deserved playtime in an offensive position. Even though Ernstes did allow points by the Lady Patriots, she returned to the field in a more familiar role and was able to score her second goal of the game in the 10-3 win.
While the scoreboard would suggest this was a game won by offensive position, the starting defense made it possible. Without the starting defensive line of Emily Million, Lillian Wheatley, Shelby Able, and Genevieve Smith few of these points would have been possible.
Information provided
