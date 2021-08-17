WEST HARRISON - On Monday, the Lady Pirates golf team traveled to Grand Oak Golf Club to take on the East Central Lady Trojans in the second match of the season. The Lady Pirates came out victorious in the match scoring a 219 to the Lady Trojans 232.
The Lady Pirates were led by meet medalist for the match junior Sarah Stapp with a 48, followed by senior Elizabeth Mitchell 53, sophomore Anne Pumphrey 56 and senior Kate Acra 62.
Coach Josh Grossman says he was "pleased with the win, but we still have our best golf yet to play. The girls are working hard and I see lots of good things from them. They will get there."
The Lady Pirates have matches against Connersville and Shelbyville over the next two weeks before they travel back to Grand Oak for the EIAC Conference Meet on Aug. 28.
