SHELBYVILLE – The Lady Pirates traveled to Shelbyville for girls soccer action on Thursday. Shelbyville proved to be too much as the Lady Golden Bears posted the 5-0 victory. Greensburg is now 4-5 on the season.
Greensburg keeper Emilee Ernstes saw 39 shots on goal. The Lady Pirates only attempted two shots on the night. The Lady’s pass and defense in the middle of the field could not match Shelbyville.
East Central 7, Greensburg 0
ST. LEON – In EIAC action at East Central, the Lady Pirates fell to the Lady Trojans 7-0.
East Central’s passing game proved to be the difference in the contest.
Starting for the first time in goal, sophomore Emilee Ernstes saw a total of 38 shots and managed to keep 31 from reaching the scoreboard.
Senior Captain Hilary Ernstes also recorded four blocks from goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.