GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates hosted EIAC foe South Dearborn on the pitch. The Lady Knights won the contest 9-0.
The Lady Pirates started the evening out with senior Kaelyn Spears honoring her Influential Faculty Member at Greensburg Community High School. Kaelyn honored teacher John Pratt. She thanked Mr. Pratt for “believing in me, helping me through my struggles, and for being the most amazing teacher and the person you have always been.” Spears said Pratt “taught me that I can do anything as long as I have confidence in myself and I believe in myself.”
Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe and the Lady Pirate defense were met by 43 shots on goal and they could not answer back. Greensburg only managed to send seven shots at the Lady Knights keeper.
Greensburg is 5-8 overall and 1-5 in the EIAC.
The next pairing is 5 p.m. today at home against Connersville. TheLady Pirates will be home on Saturday (10/3) to face Triton Central for the final regular season game.
-Information provided
