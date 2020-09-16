RUSHVILLE — On Senior Night for the Lady Lion golf team, Rushville cut 19 strokes off the season best team total for a 207 at Antler Pointe Golf Course. Visiting Greensburg won the team competition with a 187, also a season best.
“Could not be happier for the girls tonight. On a somewhat emotional evening (senior night for Carly Buckley), everyone brought their ‘A’ game and played well. Things are starting to click and important fundamentals that we practice every day are starting to show up on the course,” Rushville Head Coach Jon Bitner said. “My goal is to always have the girls playing their best towards the end of the season, and it looks like we’re almost there. With Columbus North and East switching sectionals this year, the Lady Lions will be in a fight for the final spot (as a team) to make it on to the regional. I’m confident they’ll be ready when the horn sounds.”
Rushville was led by Isabella Wilson with a season best 46. Buckley was one shot back with a season best 47. Emi Jackman carded a season best 55. Paige Paugh had a season best 59 and Claire Waits had a season best 61.
For the Lady Pirates, senior Megan Reisman took home medalist honors once again with a 7-over 43. Following right behind were Anne Pumphrey with a 45 and Elizabeth Mitchell with a 46, both season bests. The Greensburg score was completed by a 53 from Mollie Pumphrey, while Gabbie Haviland shot a season best 54 and Alyea Lawrence shot 61.
Rushville and Greensburg will be at the IHSAA sectional at Greensburg on Saturday.
North Decatur 212, Rushville 226
GREENSBURG – North Decatur played host to Rushville in girls golf action Monday at North Branch Golf Course on the Bridge Nine.
The Lady Chargers won the match with a season best 212. Rushville finished with a season best 226.
North’s Katy Kinker was the medalist with 45. Laronda Schwartz finished with 54. Rilie Sieg carded a personal best 56. Kenda Sieg was one shot back with 57.
The Lady Lions were led by Isabella Wilson and Carly Buckley, both carding 50. Claire Waits and Paige Paugh both finished with 63.
