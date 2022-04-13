NORTH VERNON — Greensburg traveled to Jennings County High School for a tri-meet with the Panthers and East Central.
The Lady Pirates won the team title with 61.3 points. Jennings County finished second with 57.5 and East Central was third with 48.1.
Greensburg’s Elizabeth Mitchell set a new school record in the 100 hurdles. Mitchell won the race in :15.06 to set the new mark. Mitchell also won the 200 in :28.48 with G. Smith third in :28.73 and Fogg fifth in :29.08.
Emma Evans was fifth in the 100 hurdles in :19.40.
In the 3200 relay, the team of Tori Gauck, Sophie Nobbe, Tiffani Gramman and Emily Mangels finished third in 11:51.66.
In the 100, Samantha Smith was seventh in :14.79. Evelyn Pelsor ran a :15.67 and Sierra Coughlin finished in :15.92.
Mangles finished fourth in the 1600 in 6:30, followed by Gauck fifth in 6:35, Gramman seventh in 6:59 and Allyson Foster in 7:07.
The 4x400 relay team of Kayla Haycock, Evans, S. Smith and Christina Fogg took second in :55.78.
In the 400, Genevieve Smith won the event in 1:05.83. Nobbe was fifth in 1:10.52.
In the 300 hurdles, Haycock was second in :54.78 and Evans was third in :54.85.
Gauck took third in the 800 in 2:48, followed by Mangels sixth in 3:02 and Nobbe in 3:17.
In the 3200, Gramman was third in 15:25 and Malana Kramer was fourth in 15:39.
In the high jump, Fogg took third at 4-6.
Amalea Phillips tied for first in the pole vault at 8-6. Ava Wilmer cleared the bar at 6-0.
Wilmer won the long jump with a distance of 13-3.75. S. Smith was fourth at 12-9.
Emarie Jackson won the discus with a distance of 113-9 and the shot put with a toss of 38-5.75. Olivia Grimes took second in the discus at 96-5 and second in the shot put at 31-7. Ella Lowe took third in the discus at 78-7 and fourth in the shot put at 27-6. Evelyn Pelsor had a distance of 68-8 in the discus and 24-9.25 in the shot put.
BOYS
Jennings County took the team title for the boys with 76. East Central was second with 48 and Greensburg was third with 43.
Greensburg’s 4x800 relay team of Jonathon Ralston, Wyatt Clifford, Owen Stephens and Kole Stephens finished third in 9:57.64.
Clifford took sixth in the 110 hurdles in :20.93 and Jacob Howell was seventh in :21.25. Clifford finished second in the 300 hurdles in :43.86 with Landin Sheperd sixth in :50.80.
Matthew Stewart won the 100 in :11.28. Ethan Meadows was fifth in :11.98 and Kaden Acton was seventh in :12.03.
In the 1600, Thomas Gorman was fifth in 5:26 and Cameron Schwartz took seventh in 5:43.
The 4x100 relay team of Brayden Forkert, Stewart, Meadows and Acton finished second in :45.31.
Ralston finished fourth in the 400 in :57.88 followed by Emery in 1:01.99 and Howell in 1:02.59.
In the 800, Ralston was fifth in 2:19 and Stephens finished in 2:42.
In the 200, Meadows took second in :24.58 followed by Clifford third in :24.77.
The 4x400 relay team of Forkert, Meadows, Ralston and Stewart finished third in 3:48.
Eli Moore took second in the high jump at 5-8. Axel Campbell and Clifford cleared 5-4 and Miller cleared 5-0.
Stewart won the pole vault at 11-0 with Bryant Merritt second at 10-6.
Forkert took second in the long jump at 19-1.5 with Acton was third at 18-3 and Clifford fifth at 17-6.5.
In the discus, Tyler Biddinger was third at 132-6, Elliott Weber fourth at 125-8 and Moore fifth at 120-7.
In the shot put, Biddinger was second at 45-8.5 followed by Luke Scheumann third at 44-6 and Reed Hungerford fifth at 40-6.25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.