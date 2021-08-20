FAIRLAND – On the road at Triton Central, the Lady Pirates improved to 6-0 on the season with a 16-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 victory over the Lady Tigers.
“We got off to a slow start, but made adjustments and were playing well by the end of the night,” Coach Rigney said.
At the net, Josie Nobbe led the way with 18 kills, followed by Ella Chapman with 10, and Carlee Adams with six.
Jenna Foster put up 19 assists and Christina Fogg was busy defensively with 18 digs. Janae Comer added 17 digs.
At the service line, Christina Fogg was 21-22 with two aces and Janae Comer was 17-18.
“Blocking was key for us. The first game, we were not quick on the net, but as the match progressed, Claire Nobbe and Leah West, as well as Ella and Josie made adjustments and began touching some hits which helped us defensively,” Coach Rigney added.
