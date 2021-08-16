HANOVER - Greensburg's volleyball team opened up at Southwestern Hanover and had a successful day going 3-0.
The Lady Pirates defeated South Decatur 25-6, 25-13; New Washington 25-12, 25-6; and Southwestern Hanover 25-14, 25-15.
It was a great first day for us. We were anxious to play so we could see our strengths and weaknesses. We were successful and did a lot of things well, but we also have areas we need to improve," Coach Rigney noted.
On the day, Josie Nobbe led the charge at the net putting down 39 kills and Ella Chapman was close behind her with 26 kills. Claire Nobbe made her presence known at the net with six blocks and Ella Chapman successfully blocked five hits.
Jenna Foster put up 49 assists in three matches and Abigail Hoeing was busy defensively with 28 digs.
From the service line, Kayla Kelso led the Lady Pirates in the ace department with four aces.
"It was a great team effort in all three matches. Other contributors were Carlee Adams, Janae Comer, Christina Fogg, and Leah West. Whether they were managing sets, reacting on defense, or touching blocks...everyone did their part," Coach Rigney added.
