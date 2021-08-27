GREENSBURG – Prior to the start of the Lady Pirates and Batesville soccer game, three Greensburg seniors honored their influential staff members.
Senior Kayla Haycock recognized Mr. Keith Hipskind. She said, “You’ve greeted me almost every morning with the biggest smile and it always made my day. You have been one of my biggest supporters and you always encouraged me to do my best.”
Senior Emily Million recognized Meredith Acra and said, “Meredith has taught me how to positively represent myself in and out of my Pirateer uniform. She has taught me that if you want something you need to work hard every day until you get it. I’ve grown as a person thanks to your support.”
Senior Mykenzi Morlan recognized her dad, who happens to be Coach Ryan Morlan. Mykenzi said, “Having my dad as my senior mentor may seem like the obvious choice, but I couldn’t have thought of someone better for the role. No matter sports or school or life, you have been there to coach me through it for as long as I can remember. Thank you for pushing me to be my best even when I don’t always want to.”
As the recognition concluded, the Lady Pirates took the field. It only took the Lady Bulldogs two minutes to start a strong scoring run on the Lady Pirates. Senior Captain Ella Lowe would see 13 shots on goal in the first half. She managed to stop eight, but five made the scoreboard as Batesville led 5-0 at the break.
The second half was much of the same. The Lady Pirates defense could not find an answer to the break through runs and crossing combinations the Lady Bulldog used throughout the game. Lowe would see 10 more shots on goal and five found the net in the 10-0 Batesville win.
Two of the Lady Bulldogs, Elena Kuisel and Billie Puente, picked up hat tricks scoring three goals each. Olivia Knueven, Bella Britch, Lily Meyer, and Calley Kaiser each scored one goal. Knueven had four assists during the contest and Maggie Weberding and Grace Coffey each had one.
Greensburg is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the EIAC. Due to Greensburg schools moving to virtual learning and the suspension of high school sports, the next scheduled game will be at home at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 against Rushville.
