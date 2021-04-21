RUSHVILLE - Despite out-hitting Greensburg in softball action Monday, the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Pirates 4-3. Rushville is 3-4 on the season and 0-3 in the EIAC.
Greensburg took the early lead, taking advantage of a Rushville miscue. The Lady Lions got their bats going in the fourth inning and took a 2-1 lead on singles by Briley Munchel and Molly Zachery and then a double off the bat of Grace Muir.
Greensburg was able to string together three singles and take advantage of an error to bring across three more runners and regain the lead 4-2 in the fifth.
The Lady Lions scored one more in the sixth, but were unable to capitalize on a bases loaded 2 out situation.
Grace Muir and Molly Zachery went 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and a double for each.
In junior varsity action, Rushville moved to 4-1 on the season with a 17-2 victory over Greensburg.
Rushville scored eight runs on three hits in the first inning. The Lady Lions added four runs in the second inning and five in the third.
Kylie Gray got the win in the circle for the Lady Lions. She allowed just four hits and two runs in five innings while striking out eight.
Kylie Parsley and Kylee Herbert both had three hits for Rushville.
