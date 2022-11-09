Hot shooting early and the ability to withstand a run by the Lady Chargers late led Greensburg to a 62-56 victory over North Decatur Tuesday.
The host Lady Pirates came out on fire from beyond the arc in the first quarter, connecting on five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of action.
Greensburg scored the first four points on free throws by Emma McQueen and a bucket by Leah West. A jumper by Madelyn Bohman got the Lady Chargers on the board. Aly Powers then drained back-to-back 3-pointers for Greensburg to extend the lead to 10-2.
Madi Allen stopped the mini-run by Greensburg with a drive, but the Lady Pirates answered with a Carmen Thackery 3-pointer to push the lead to nine. North scored the next five points - Kelsey Haley free throw, bucket in the lane from Ella Kunz and drive by Allen.
Greensburg closed the quarter on an 8-2 run. Thackery scored on the break and Mary Harmon connected from long range. After a bucket by North's Clare Kinker, Thackery hit another 3-pointer to close the quarter with Greensburg leading 21-11.
The Lady Pirates scored the first four of the second quarter, capped by a steal and lay-up by Harmon. Allen again hit a short jumper for North, but Greensburg got a bucket by Leah West and 3-pointer from McQueen to push the lead to 30-13.
After a North Decatur timeout, the Lady Chargers went on a 12-3 run. Kunz started the run with a free throw and added a bucket off the Haley assist. Kunz then found Haley for an open 3-pointer followed by another Kunz bucket in the paint to cut the deficit to 32-21.
After a free throw by West for Greensburg, North's Kunz scored in the paint and Haley hit a bucket at the horn. The Lady Pirates led 33-25 at the half.
A pair of Carlee Adams 3-pointers got the Lady Pirates back on the attack in the third quarter. Allen answered for North with a couple drives to the bucket and Sydney Rohls scored three points.
After three quarters, Greensburg led 53-39.
The Lady Chargers looked to the paint to make a run in the fourth quarter. Kunz poured in nine points in the final frame and Kinker had a pair of buckets for North.
North closed the gap to 58-51 and had the ball, but a West steal and bucket pushed the lead back to nine points 60-51. Kinker hit a long jumper to cut the deficit to seven with 2:12 to play in the game.
McQueen came up with a couple key offensive rebounds and steals in the final few minutes of the game to keep possession with the Lady Pirates and hold off North. She had six deflections and four steals in the contest.
A West bucket for Greensburg with less than two minutes to play gave the Lady Pirates a 62-53 lead. Kunz scored in the lane to cut the deficit to 62-55 in the final minute. With :15.2 on the clock, Bohman hit a free throw to make the final margin 62-56.
For North (1-3), Kunz led all scorers with 22 points. Allen finished with 14 followed by Haley and Kinker with six each, Bohman five and Rohls three.
West led the Lady Pirates with 16 points. Powers added 15 points and Thackery had 10 points. Harmon scored eight points. McQueen had seven and Adams had six. Adams pulled down seven rebounds to lead Greensburg. West had six assists and Harmon dished out four assists.
In the junior varsity game, the Lady Pirates edged North in overtime 36-34.
The Lady Chargers led 13-5 at the half and 19-8 after three quarters, but the Lady Pirates outscored North 18-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Greensburg was led by Jaylin Thorton with 12 points. Lilly Murray finished with nine points. Emma Kuntz added eight points, including a pair of late free throws in overtime. Elizabeth Balser scored five points and Ava Austin had two points.
Jo Whitaker led the Lady Chargers with 11 points. Brooke Mauer had five points, including a 3-pointer to tie the game in overtime. Emma Schoettmer scored eight points. Libby Crawford chipped in six points. Ally Whitaker was plagued with foul trouble and did not play in OT, but still added three points to score column. Exchange students, Blanca Akba and Alessandra Brancadaro both played significant minutes tonight and played very hard, according to Coach Johnson.
The Lady Pirates return to action Friday hosting Class 4A No. 8 Franklin (2-0). North travels to Batesville Saturday.
Looking ahead
The girls basketball season is in full swing. After Tuesday's action, Greensburg is 2-0 and host Franklin (2-0) Friday.
South Decatur is 2-0 heading into Thursday's home game with Morristown (0-4). The Lady Cougars travel to Rising Sun (0-1) Friday.
The Lady Chargers are 1-3 and travel to Batesville (0-1) Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs host Union County (1-0) Friday.
Rushville is 2-0 heading to South Dearborn (1-3) Saturday.
The boys basketball teams are just getting started with official practice starting this week.
Greensburg opens the season Nov. 22 hosting North Decatur.
South Decatur opens its season the same night, hosting Trinity Lutheran.
The Chargers host the Cougars on Dec. 2.
Rushville opens the season hosting Shelbyville Nov. 23.
Batesville gets things rolling Nov. 26 at Jac-Cen-Del.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.