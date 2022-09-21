GREENSBURG - Looking to stay undefeated on the season, the Lady Pirates hosted county rival and 15-2 North Decatur. The match was competitive from the first points of the first set through the final points of the fourth set in Greensburg's 25-19, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-18 victory.
The win lifts the Lady Pirates to 20-0 on the season. North is now 15-3.
"It was high level volleyball and evident that there is a great amount of volleyball talent in Decatur County right now," Greensburg Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg jumped out to a four to five point lead in the first two sets. North charged back to cut the deficit to a couple points in both set, but could not get over the hump.
In the third set, roles reversed. With their backs against the wall trailing 2-0, North charged back and took an early lead. North extended the lead to 21-11 at one point before the Lady Pirates started to rally. The early lead was too big a deficit with North taking the third set 25-20 to force a fourth set.
The final set started like the first two as Greensburg took the early lead and went on to take the match.
"Strong serving for us came from Abigail Hoeing who was 22-of-22 with one ace, Josie Nobbe 17-of-18 with three aces and Mya Comer 17-of-17 with one ace," Coach Rigney added. "At the net, Josie led us with 16 kills, followed by Ella Chapman with 15. Carlee Adams had a big night at the net putting down balls on big plays and making her presence known blocking. Janae Comer did a very nice job on the outside keeping balls in play and swinging aggressively and Leah West did the same, coming up big with a kill here and there."
Defensively, Josie Nobbe tallied 19 digs, followed by Janae Comer with 12 and both Jenna Foster and Abigail Hoeing each with 10 digs.
Mya Comer handed out 24 assists while Jenna Foster had 13 assists.
"It took all of us to win. The points were long, aggressive, and allowed for competitive play," Coach Rigney said.
Prior to the match, Greensburg honored Josie Nobbe who achieved her second individual milestone of her career. She achieved 1,000 digs on Sept. 7. Greensburg honored her a couple of weeks ago for achieving 1,000 kills.
North's coaching staff noted, the Lady Chargers played hard and with intensity, but dug holes in the first sets and then came out strong to take set 3, then lost set 4.
"Our defense was on point for the evening. As a team, we picked up 78 digs," Coach Gauck added.
North setter Sami Luttel surpassed 2,000 career assists.
"Us coaches and the whole team are proud of you," Coach Gauck added.
For the Lady Chargers, Luttel finished with 40 assists and eight digs. Madelyn Bohman added a team-high 20 digs and 12 kills. Caroline Stapp had a team-high 14 kills to go with 15 digs and two aces. Aubrey Kennelly finished with 18 digs and three aces. Hannah Gorrell recorded 17 digs.
Ella Kunz had a good night at the net with nine kills and two blocks. Madi Allen was also solid at the net with 10 kills and three blocks. Sydney Rohls had two blocks and one kill.
Greensburg won the junior varsity contest 25-13 and 25-15.
For the Lady Chargers, Kelsey Haley had four kills, two aces and seven digs. Claire Kinker added four digs. Alessandra Brancadora put away two kills. Jo Whitaker had one kill and eight digs. Brooke Mauer had one kill. Kendall Hostkoetter served one ace and Ally Whitaker finished with two aces and six digs.
