GREENSBURG - Prior to taking the field to face the Lady Tigers of Triton Central, the Lady Pirates honored four senior soccer players - Emilee Ernstes, Natalie Kalinowski, Sam Johnson, and Macey Smith.
Greensburg Coach Morlan noted, these girls have been members of the varsity team all four years of high school and will be missed next season.
The game that followed proved to be an aggressive match. The Lady Tigers scored the first goal within 11 minutes of the first half. The Lady Pirates had four shots on goal, but were not be able to answer and went into the half down 1-0.
In the second half, the Lady Tigers again score in the first 10 minutes, taking the score to 2-0.
After nearly 15 minutes of play into the second half, Greensburg freshman Madeline Shrader fought for a ball that was returned by senior captain Ernstes. Shrader found the net and give the Lady Pirates their first point of the match. This is Schrader’s first career high school goal.
The Lady Pirates' second goal came from a penalty kick following a Triton Central foul in the penalty box. Senior captain Smith made the successful PK attempt, bringing the score to 2-2.
The Lady Tigers scored three additional goals in the last five minutes of the match to make the final 5-2 at the buzzer.
Despite a total of 15 shots on goal, the Lady Pirates were not able to bring home the win. Shot contributors were Macey Smith, Kalinowski, Ernstes, Shelby Forkert, Genevieve Smith, Shrader and Marissa Powers.
Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler saw 16 shots on goal.
This closes the regular season for the Lady Pirates at 5-9 and the conference at 1-6. The Lady Pirates face Lawrenceburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Dearborn for the first round of sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.