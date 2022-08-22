LIBERTY – Led by the defense and the scoring of Macey Smith, the Lady Pirates picked up win No. 3 in as many outings. Greensburg knocked off Union County 8-1 Saturday.
In the win, senior Macey Smith had her third career hat trick (three or more goals).
The Lady Pirates’ defense once again shined Saturday. The starting defense consisted of juniors Shelby Able and Malana Kramer, along with sophomores Genevieve Smith and Ariana Hamilton, and freshman Keeper Madeline Shrader. Other notable defenders for this game were senior Sam Johnson, junior Angella Cates and freshman Emma Hostetler and Tava Wenning.
Greensburg keeper Madeline Shrader had 13saves and only allowed one goal.
Smith’s first goal was scored less than 13 minutes into the match. The assist went to senior captain Natalie Kalinowski. Kalinowski and Smith combined for an additional goal later in the game that completed Smith’s hat trick.
Smith’s second goal was off the Patriots defender and her shot settled in the net. Smith lit the scoreboard a total of five times in this game.
Sophomore Ella Koors received a pass from senior captain Emilee Ernstes for her first goal of the season. Koors added an assist and gave Kalinowski a good set up for her first goal of the game. Kalinowski’s second goal was an assist by freshman Maddie Haviland.
The Lady Pirates (3-0) play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Batesville.
Information provided
