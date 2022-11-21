GREENSBURG - In a match-up with county foe South Decatur, the Lady Pirates used a 23-8 run in the second quarter to propel Greensburg to the 57-25 victory.
The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. Aly Powers had the hot hand early with seven points, including a 3-pointer, in the opening eight minutes. Leah West added a 3-pointer for the Lady Pirates. South countered with a bucket by Kiley Best and one from Mary Gasper.
Greensburg had its inside-outside game working in the second quarter. On the inside, West led the Lady Pirates with 12 points in the second quarter. Sarah Stapp also had bucket for Greensburg. From the outside, Powers connected on a pair of 3-pointers and Mary Harmon drained a triple. Makayla Puckett led South with four points in the quarter. Gasper and Paige McQueen also scored for South.
At the half, the Pirates led 33-12.
The third quarter was tight. Greensburg outscored the Lady Cougars 11-10 to lead 44-22. Best had seven points for South, including 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. Emma McQueen, Powers, West and Harmon (3-pointer) all scored for the Lady Pirates in the third.
Greensburg put the game away with a 13-3 fourth quarter.
The Lady Pirates were led by West with 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and four blocks. Powers finished with 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. Harmon tallied 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Stapp, McQueen and Adams all scored two points. Carmen Thackery had a team-high three assists to go with two steals. Elizabeth Balser grabbed two rebounds.
For South, Best led the way with 10 points and two steals. Paige McQueen scored five points. Puckett and Gasper both had four points. Makayla Somers added two points and six rebounds. Molly Eden grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
At Jennings County
NORTH VERNON - On Saturday, the Lady Pirates traveled to Jennings County to face the undefeated Lady Panthers. Each team won two quarters, but Jennings County's 16-5 run in the second quarter was the difference in the Lady Panthers' 53-44 victory.
Greensburg jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter. The host team responded in the second to grab a 26-20 lead at the half.
In the third, the Lady Pirates outscored Jennings County 12-11. The Lady Panthers put the game out of reach in the fourth, outscoring Greensburg 16-12 to secure the 9-point win.
The teams shot similar percentages from the field, 29.8 for Greensburg and 32.7 for Jennings County. The Lady Pirates connected on eight 3-pointers compared to six for Jennings County. There was a 7-point difference at the charity stripe. Jennings County shot eight more free throws than Greensburg and hit seven more.
Turnovers were similar at 16 for Greensburg and 17 for Jennings. The Lady Panthers won the rebounding effort with 42 total rebounds to Greensburg's 26 total rebounds.
West led the Lady Pirates with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Adams hit three bombs en route to 12 points and four rebounds. Powers scored in double figures with 10 to go with three rebounds three assists and one steal. McQueen had four points, five rebounds, a team-high five assists and one steal. Thackery added three points, two rebounds and one steal. Harmon finished with one rebound, two assists and one steal.
Juliann Woodard led Jennings County with 23 points and 17 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.