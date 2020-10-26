Silver Creek 3, Greensburg 0
CORYDON – The Lady Pirates (22-1) volleyball season came to an end in the regional with a 25-17, 25-13 and 25-21 loss to Silver Creek.
“It was a high level of volleyball and Silver Creek played close to flawless. We battled, but didn’t have enough to get a victory,” Coach Ridney said.
Strong serving came from Hannah Messer who was 10-10 and Kayla Kelso was 10-10. At the net, Anna West had 11 kills, Josie Nobbe had 10 kills, and Ella Chapman put down 8. Taylor Cooney put up 23 assists and Hannah Messer had 15 defensive digs.
Silver Creek defeated Mt. Vernon 3-1 to advance to the semistate.
Barr-Reeve 3, North Decatur 0
In the opening round of the volleyball regional at Barr-Reeve, the Lady Chargers were defeated by the host squad 25-11, 25-10 and 25-13. Barr-Reeve went on to defeat Tecumseh 25-10, 25-13 and 25-18 to advance to the semistate.
