GREENSBURG - On Wednesday at the girls basketball sectional at Greensburg, the Lady Tigers of Lawrenceburg and the Lady Pirates of Greensburg advanced to the semifinal with wins in first round games.
Lawrenceburg defeated Connersville 46-33 in the opener on Wednesday.
Connersville led after the first quarter 7-5, but Lawrenceburg fought back to tie the game at 13-13 at the half.
Lawrenceburg used a 24-14 third quarter to pull away to the 46-33 victory.
Kirsten Cross led the Lady Tigers with 12 points. Chloe Meyer also scored in double figures with 10 points. Molly Steuer added nine points followed by Nicole Houze eight, Natalie Knigga four and Lizzie Redar three. Redar grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
In the second game, Greensburg used a big second half to eliminate rival Batesville 62-39.
The Lady Bulldogs end the season at 6-17. The Lady Pirates move to 9-14.
The teams battled to a 10-10 tie after the first quarter. Greensburg was able to grab a slim 22-20 lead at the half.
The Lady Pirates outscored Batesville 21-12 in the third quarter to take control and go on to the 62-39 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by junior Emma Weiler with 13 points followed by eight points from Alyson Peters. Carley Pride hit a pair of 3-pointers and to finish with six points. Calley Kaiser and Breanna Wells both had four points. Olivia Raab and Gabrielle Elston both had two points.
Mylie Wilkison had a game-high 20 points for the Lady Pirates. Leah West, Kayla Tamm and Carlee Adams all had 12 points. Lydia Balser added three points. Emma McQueen had two points and Ava Austin hit a free throw for one.
Due to the weather, the semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday.
In the first game at 6 p.m., Rushville (15-9) takes on South Dearborn (5-17). During the regular season, the Lady Lions defeated the Lady Knights 58-13.
In the second semifinal, Lawrenceburg (15-9) takes on host Greensburg (9-14). The Lady Pirates defeated Lawrenceburg 51-42 on Jan. 27.
The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
