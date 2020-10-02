Greensburg picked up a victory over Lawrenceburg 25-8, 25-23 and 25-20.
“We came out ready to play and took the first game quickly due to our execution, but also due to the number of errors they made. We knew after that game that it wouldn't be that easy the rest of the night and that was spot on. We trailed most of the entire second set before making a strong comeback and taking the second set,” Coach Rigney said. Josie Nobbe did a great job with her aggressive serving under pressure and the rest of the girls knew there was no room for error.”
Anna West served 16-16, Hannah Messer 15-15, Nobbe 13-14, and Taylor Cooney 13-13.
At the net, Nobbe led the Lady Pirates with 17 kills, followed by West with 15, and Ella Chapman with 10.
“Defensively, we were really focused. We were keeping balls alive and playing with a lot of heart,” Coach Rigney added.
Messer had 20 digs, Nobbe picked up 17, and West contributed 16.
“All the girls played well last night, but Ella Chapman really stepped up and made a huge difference. She was effective with her hitting and her blocking is so beneficial to our defense. Taylor Cooney was again consistently solid, putting up 44 assists and involving multiple hitters from the front and back rows,” Coach Rigney said. “Carlee Adams held her own on the outside keeping balls in play and Abigail Hoeing did her job playing the short middle of the court. A lot happened that doesn't necessarily go in the stat book and I preach to the team that it takes all of us to be successful. They are right now, embracing their role on the team and playing for each other.”
Greensburg is 16-0 overall and 4-0 in the EIAC going into today’s contest at Rushville.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.