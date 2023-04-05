MADISON – Greensburg got off to a solid start of the spring tennis season by defeating possible sectional opponent Madison Shawe 5-0.
Greensburg’s Jenna Foster allowed just one game in winning the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg’s Abigail Hoeing won 12 straight games and the match 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg’s No. 3 singles player Mary Harmon picked up her first high school victory, winning 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Greensburg’s No. 1 duo of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer cruised 6-0, 6-0. Greensburg’s No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe won 6-0, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, Mya Comer won 8-0. Morgan Cain and Claire Nobbe won in doubles 8-2. Emma Kuntz and Anne Pumphrey won in doubles 8-0.
“A lot of good things were happening on the courts. We battled the wind and played pretty efficiently in all our spots,” Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg 4, Connersville 1
GREENSBURG – Tuesday, the Lady Pirates improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the EIAC with a 4-1 win over visiting Connersville.
Greensburg’s Foster lost a tough match at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg’s Hoeing shut out her opponent, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg’s Harmon won the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg’s No. 1 team of Chapman and Comer won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg’s Duerstock and Nobbe won 6-0, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, Comer won at No. 1 singles. Cain and Claire Nobbe won in doubles. Pumphrey and Kuntz won in doubles.
“We played with a lot of confidence tonight and were very aggressive with our play. A lot of good things were going our way,” Coach Rigney said.
The Lady Pirates travel to New Albany for an 8-team invitational Saturday.
