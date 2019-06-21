GREENSBURG -- It was recently announced that Raegan Rigney received all district and was named All-State Honorable Mention for her accomplishments at the No. 1 singles spot in the state tournament.
The Lady Pirates tennis team as a whole received the Academic All-State award.
In order to win the award, a team must have a team GPA of 3.6. Those on the sectional roster for the Pirates had a team GPA of 3.71.
Sectional team members were: Rigney, Bailey Menkedick, Ellie Acra, Kirsten Fong, Sarah Schneider, Aliyah Evans, Claudia Westhafer and Emma Nobbe.
