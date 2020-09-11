GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates moved to 12-0 on the season and 1-0 in EIAC play after defeating South Dearborn 25-6, 25-6 and 25-5.
“It was a very solid night for us. We were able to be aggressive, execute, and stay in control the entire match. We made very few unforced errors and definitely took care of the ball on our side of the net,” Coach Rigney said.
Josie Nobbe led Greensburg with 13 kills, followed by Anna West with 12, Ella Chapman with six and Carlee Adams with five.
“We were able to utilize all our hitters and spread the offense across the net,” Coach Rigney added.
Taylor Cooney served 18-19 with four aces. Kayla Kelse was 17-19 serving with four aces and Hannah Messer was 16-16 with one ace.
Greensburg 3, Connersville 0
Greensburg returned to the court to knock off Connersville 25-10, 25-6 and 25-10 to move to 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the EIAC.
“We were in control the entire match and did a lot of things well. We served aggressively which seemed to give them trouble and enabled us to be offensive most points,” Coach Rigney said.
Cooney led the Lady Pirates in serving, 31-31, followed by Hannah Messer who was 12-12 and Kayla Kelso, 11-12 with two aces.
At the net, West put down 17 kills, followed by Nobbe with 10. Messer kept us alive in the back row with 11 digs and Cooney once again was the glue to our offense putting up 23 assists.
“Right now, all our players are accepting their roles, playing for each other, and doing what is necessary to win,” Coach Rigney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.