RUSHVILLE – It was a struggle for the Lady Pirates in Game 2 of the IHSAA sectional against Franklin County at Rushville. Greensburg led at every break, but could not pull away until a 12-1 run late in the fourth quarter was too much for Franklin County to recover from as Greensburg eliminated the Lady Wildcats 70-55.
Greensburg moves to 12-6 and advances to the semifinal on Friday to face Rushville. Franklin County ends the year at 8-14.
Greensburg easily defeated Franklin County in January 59-34. This was a different game, but with the same outcome.
The Lady Pirates got a bucket from Taylor Cooney and a free throw from Melina Wilkison to lead 3-0 early. Franklin County took the lead on back-to-back buckets by Nicole Mears. Greensburg responded with seven straight points, five from Cooney including a 3-pointer. The Lady Wildcats battled right back with a 7-0 run. Macy Crain capped the run with a bucket to give the Lady Wildcats an 11-10 lead.
A 3-pointer by Wilkison and steal and lay-up by Cooney put the Lady Pirates in front 15-11 after one quarter of action.
Cooney opened the second quarter with a traditional three point play to push the lead to 18-11. The teams traded buckets back and forth for the next several possessions. Greensburg’s Carlee Adams hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 28-21.
Late in the quarter, Franklin County cut the deficit to five on two Kiersten Schell free throws. Greensburg closed the first half on a 6-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Janae Comer just before the half-time horn. At the break, Greensburg led 37-27.
Franklin County scored the first four points of the third quarter on a drive by Schell and bucket by Mears. After a Cooney bucket for Greensburg, Franklin County got a bucket with a foul from Mears. With the Lady Pirates on top by six, Greensburg went on a 6-2 run with a traditional three point play by Anna West pushing the lead to 47-37 with 2:33 to play in the third. The Lady Wildcats scored the next five, including a triple by Josie Rolfes. West’s bucket closed the third quarter with Greensburg leading by just seven, 51-44.
A free throw by Franklin County’s Kassidy Schell started the fourth quarter. Greensburg scored the next seven, including a traditional three point play from Wilkison. Franklin County’s Crain hit 4-for-4 from the charity stripe to cut the deficit to nine.
The Lady Pirates put the game away with a 12-1 run. Adams scored to start the run and two free throws by Jenna Foster ended it. Franklin County scored the final five points of the game to make the final margin 70-55.
For the Lady Pirates, Wilkison led the way with 22 points. Cooney and West were both in double figures with 18 and 15 respectively. Comer had six points. Adams added five points. Foster and Emilee Ernstes both had two points.
For Franklin County, Mears led the way with 19. Rolfes and Crain both finished with 10 points. Kiersten Schell had eight points followed by Alex Gillman seven and Kassidy Schell one.
