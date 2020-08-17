GREENSBURG – After honoring seniors Katie Beam, Hilary Ernstes, Emily Rosales, Tinei Kramer, and Kaelyn Spears and falling behind 4-3 at the half, the Lady Pirates rallied to put four goals on the board in the second half to lock down the 7-4 victory over the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers jumped to an early 2-0 lead. Greensburg got first half goals from Rosales and sophomores Natalie Kalinowski and Emilee Ernstes, but still trailed 4-3 at the break.
In the second half, junior Kayla Haycock was able to score her first high school goal. Rosales added three goals to complete the hat trick and give her four total for the match.
Seniors Ernstes and Spears lead the team in individual assists at four. Lady Pirates keeper junior Ella Lowe was able to save eight shots and the Lady Pirate defense held the Lady Panthers scoreless.
The Lady Pirates return to action at 5:30 p.m. today at Rising Sun and at 5 p.m. Thursday at Oldenburg Academy.
