GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates rallied from a 3-0 deficit to knock off Batesville 4-3 in EIAC softball action Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first and one in the second. Greensburg rallied with a pair of runs in the third and two more in the fourth.
Offensively, the Lady Pirates had five hits on the day. Macy Simmonds drove in two runs with a hit in the third inning. Greensburg added two more runs in the fourth with Kayla Kelso providing the RBI.
Hermione Robinson got the win for Greensburg in the circle. Robinson scattered six hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in seven innings.
Batesville's Calli Fletcher went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. She also had three put outs defensively. Emma Belter had a double, single, RBI and run scored to go with a put out defensively. Sarah Ripperger added a triple and single. Sophie Lee was 1-for-3 at the plate.
Batesville coach Gene Cooney said, "Katie Mobley pitched for us and I thought fought the whole game with her best outing so far."
Mobley scattered four hits and allowed no earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts. The Lady Bulldogs' defense turned a double play with shortstop Fletcher throwing to Margaret Wilson at first and Wilson threw to Renne' Lecher at third for the tag to close out the inning.
Batesville won the junior varsity game 14-2.
Kennedy Westrick was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and two walks.
Offensively for Batesville, Natasha Fowler was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. Mobley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Sophie Myers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Georgia Mertz had a hit and two runs scored. Claire Saner added a hit and two runs scored. Kendal Hornberger also had a hit.
