CHARLESTOWN – Greensburg traveled to Charlestown for the Class 3A volleyball regional on Saturday.
In the first semifinal, Greensburg won a marathon match over No. 9 Evansville Memorial 15-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11. The win put the Lady Pirates in the Elite 8 and the regional title game against No. 13 Silver Creek.
The Lady Dragons claimed the regional crown 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 over the Lady Pirates. Greensburg finishes the year at 22-7 and are the first Lady Pirate team to reach the volleyball regional championship match.
Josie Nobbe led the Lady Pirates with 10 kills in the title match. Ella Chapman added seven kills and Carlee Adams had three kills.
Jenna Foster set up the Lady Pirate attackers with 11 assists. Leah West added four assists.
Janae Comer had 13 digs and a team-high 17 serve receptions. Abigail Hoeing had eight digs for Greensburg. Chapman had four block assists and West had two block assists.
At the service line, Foster and Nobbe both served one ace for the Lady Pirates.
Silver Creek sophomore Ellie Priddy tallied 17 kills and senior Abby Marks set the offense with 39 assists.
