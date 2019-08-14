GREENSBURG — Behind a trio of seniors, the Greensburg Lady Pirates are ready to repeat as sectional champions.
The group, along with the four returning juniors below them that saw varsity action, is ready to take their one off title and turn it into the beginning of a dynasty.
Raegan Rigney, Ellie Jackson and Aliyah Evans will be joined by Taylor Cooney, Emma DeWeese, Hannah Messer and third year starting junior Anna West on the court for the journey back to the regional round of the IHSAA volleyball state tournament.
In the early stages of the season, which kicks off with a visit to Southwestern (Hanover) for the Southwestern Invite on August 17, fifth year head coach June Rigney has set a simple, yet important goal for the team.
“(We are working on) establishing our teams and accepting the roles given in order for our teams to be successful,” Rigney said.
Completing this team goal will make way for the ultimate goal by seasons end — conference and repeat sectional champions.
The Pirates have a few tall tasks to handle in the early portion of this year’s schedule.
Immediately following their Southwestern Invite visit, the Pirates will embark on a venture of seven matches in 15 days. These contests include meetings with conference foes Lawrenceburg, East Central, Batesville and Connersville.
