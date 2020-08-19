On the road at East Central, the Lady Pirates volleyball team defeated the Lady Trojans 25-15, 24-26, 26-24 and 25-16 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Anna West led the offense with 20 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 13, Carlee Adams with nine and Ella Chapman seven.
Taylor Cooney was perfect from the service line going 23-23, followed by Kayla Kelso at 15-16. Abigail Hoeing was also perfect from the line, serving 12-12 and Nobbe was 11-12.
Cooney put up 47 assists for our hitters and defensively Hannah Messer had 23 digs.
“Cooney did a fantastic job reacting to so many hard hit balls and was instrumental in running our offense. All of our starters played well tonight.They showed great leadership on the court and fought through some tough rotations, but tonight we had two individuals that came off the bench and made big plays for us in crucial situations. Both Abigail Hoeing and Jenna Foster are to be commended,” Coach Rigney noted. “As a team, we did a lot of good things.”
The Lady Pirates improved to 5-0 on the season with a 25-23, 25-13 and 25-11.
“At the start of the match, we certainly didn’t play to our potential. We were a little slow in our movements and we weren’t paying attention to detail. However, we cleaned it up in games two and three to secure a solid victory,” Coach Rigney said.
Strong serving came from Taylor Cooney, Anna West and Abigail Hoeing.
At the net, Anna West led with 12 kills followed by Carlee Adams with 11. Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe both contributed four kills. Taylor Cooney put up 26 assists and Hannah Messers had 15 defensive digs.
Greensburg honored seniors Taylor Cooney, Emma DeWeese, Maria Fogg, Kae-Lynn Lowe, Hannah Messer and Anna West.
